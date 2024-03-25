Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Savaria Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE SIS opened at C$16.81 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$12.21 and a 52 week high of C$17.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Savaria alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Savaria from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on Savaria from C$20.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 17,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$14.94 per share, with a total value of C$268,621.20. 19.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Savaria Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.