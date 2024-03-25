Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Scentre Group pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Regency Centers pays out 131.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Scentre Group pays out 75.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Scentre Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Scentre Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.32 billion 8.26 $364.56 million $2.04 28.97 Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A $0.26 8.55

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Scentre Group. Scentre Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.9% of Scentre Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Regency Centers and Scentre Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 0 9 0 3.00 Scentre Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $71.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.49%. Given Regency Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Scentre Group.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Scentre Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.31% 5.50% 3.11% Scentre Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Regency Centers beats Scentre Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Scentre Group

(Get Free Report)

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives. The Trust has a joint interest in 39 Westfield destinations.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.