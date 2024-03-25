Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s previous close.

SRRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Trading Down 3.8 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.76. 270,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,100. The company has a quick ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 8.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $5.56 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Scholar Rock news, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,891.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Junlin Ho sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $54,916.86. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 208,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mo Qatanani sold 2,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $31,891.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,303 shares of company stock valued at $769,490 in the last three months. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,490,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,217,000 after acquiring an additional 38,917 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

(Get Free Report)

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.