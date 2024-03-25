Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.7% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 0.05% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.36. 611,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,799. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.87. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.16 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

