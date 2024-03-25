Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Shares Purchased by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF accounts for about 7.9% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 2.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $11,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDB. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 203,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 202,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,144 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,078. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.20 and a 1 year high of $65.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

