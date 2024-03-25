Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,747,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,249,473 shares.The stock last traded at $52.08 and had previously closed at $52.13.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.32.

Institutional Trading of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

