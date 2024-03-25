Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Sage Financial Management Group Inc.

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,506,000. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,028.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 55,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,634,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,670,861. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.05. The stock has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.55 and its 200 day moving average is $74.14.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

