Scotiabank Increases Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$325.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$315.00 to C$325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BYD. National Bankshares increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$310.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$380.00 to C$375.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cormark raised their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$319.85.

TSE:BYD opened at C$287.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.26. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$206.30 and a 12-month high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$302.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$270.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

