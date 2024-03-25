Scotiabank Lowers dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) Price Target to C$8.00

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of dentalcorp in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of dentalcorp from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.72.

dentalcorp Stock Performance

About dentalcorp

Shares of DNTL traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$6.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.40. dentalcorp has a 12 month low of C$5.27 and a 12 month high of C$9.37. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.39.

dentalcorp Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, acquires and partners with dental practices to provide health care services in Canada. The company was formerly known as Dentalcorp Overbite Ltd. dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

