Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Holdings Lifted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in SEA were worth $107,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 495 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SE shares. HSBC raised their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on SEA from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

SEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,888,970. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average of $42.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 226.96 and a beta of 1.50.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. SEA had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

