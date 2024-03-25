Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Secure Trust Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 642 ($8.17) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 699.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 663.77. The company has a market capitalization of £122.24 million, a PE ratio of 468.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.79. Secure Trust Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 550 ($7.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 750 ($9.55).

Secure Trust Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Secure Trust Bank’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,335.77%.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Real Estate Finance, Commercial Finance, Vehicle Finance, and Retail Finance. The Real Estate Finance segment provides secured loans against property assets. The Commercial Finance segment provides invoice discounting solutions, coronavirus business interruption loan scheme, and recovery loan schemes.

