Seele-N Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $154.91 (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, Seele-N has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $435,266.89 and $154.91 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00025573 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00015574 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,923.61 or 1.01244413 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00012120 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.84 or 0.00158221 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001881 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

