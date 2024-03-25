Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,334,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,262,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.54. 178,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,649. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.90 and a 52-week high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

