Sendero Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in Revvity by 84.1% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the third quarter worth about $57,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Revvity
In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares in the company, valued at $9,677,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Revvity Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:RVTY traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $103.44. The company had a trading volume of 283,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,567. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $139.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $695.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is 5.09%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
