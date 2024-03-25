Sendero Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $79.53. 1,686,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,438. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

