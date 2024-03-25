Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,167 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after buying an additional 48,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,699,000 after buying an additional 363,554 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,675,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,168 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,013.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.8 %

LBRDK traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,255,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89 and its 200-day moving average is $77.70. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 70.13%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

