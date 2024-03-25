Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,366 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,641,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,141,393. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.24.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

