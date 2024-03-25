Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,660,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $799,007,000 after acquiring an additional 591,368 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,451,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,794,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,956,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.46. 1,713,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,594,890. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.30 and a 12-month high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

