Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. CBRE Group accounts for about 1.3% of Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $347,550,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $96.05. 172,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.85. The company has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total value of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

