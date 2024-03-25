Sendero Wealth Management LLC Has $947,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.96. The stock had a trading volume of 629,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,894,645. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.78. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $85.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

