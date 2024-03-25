Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,492 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 205.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.54. 4,779,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,163,652. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.