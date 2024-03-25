Sendero Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,612 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SAP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 121.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,071. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $122.74 and a 1 year high of $196.60.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.20.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

