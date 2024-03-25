SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research raised SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.04.

Shares of S stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,460,164. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at $19,749,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 457,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,158,547.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 807,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,749,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 941,329 shares of company stock worth $22,894,612 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 143.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

