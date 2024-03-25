Shake Shack’s (SHAK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.22.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $109.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 237.54, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average of $71.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Shake Shack has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $110.90.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 23,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $2,399,715.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,715,541.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,379 shares of company stock valued at $10,228,398 over the last 90 days. 10.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

