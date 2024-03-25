Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 1,100 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Shearwater Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 6,633,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,125 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,367,000 after buying an additional 2,417,994 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,730,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 253.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 980,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,843,000 after buying an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,554,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 564,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,922. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $29.68.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

