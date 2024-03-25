Shearwater Capital LLC Buys 643 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:DISV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 193,111 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

