Shearwater Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up about 1.0% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.85. 593,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,458. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.36. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $39.48 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

