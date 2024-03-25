Shearwater Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Shearwater Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Shearwater Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Shearwater Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 422.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $60.88. The stock had a trading volume of 190,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,102. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.