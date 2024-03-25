Shearwater Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $11,788,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 53.6% in the second quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 80,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 49.5% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 71,499 shares during the period. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 220,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 143,388 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 325,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

