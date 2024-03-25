Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading Up 0.3%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $78.93. Approximately 1,269,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 10,028,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHOP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Get Shopify alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock has a market cap of $101.36 billion, a PE ratio of 877.10 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.