Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Receives $22.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.18.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SILK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

In other Silk Road Medical news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Silk Road Medical news, CAO Marie L. Jones sold 2,602 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $44,676.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 76,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,269.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 5,481 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $94,108.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,941,062.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,457 shares of company stock worth $351,247. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $21,693,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $17,520,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at $40,012,000. Finally, Rings Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $10,552,000.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $18.62 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The stock has a market cap of $729.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.07. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

