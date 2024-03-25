Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SWKS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $105.57 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $118.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.72 and a 200-day moving average of $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

