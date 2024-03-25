Smith Douglas Homes’ (SDHC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.
In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.
