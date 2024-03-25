Smith Douglas Homes’ (SDHC) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SDHC. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Smith Douglas Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SDHC

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Smith Douglas Homes

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Smith Douglas Homes has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.93.

In other Smith Douglas Homes news, insider Brett Allen Steele acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Smith Douglas Homes

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. The company operates in metropolitan Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Huntsville, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Houston. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.