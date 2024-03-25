Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $157.32 and last traded at $157.74. 785,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 7,143,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SNOW. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.63.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $110,249.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,208 shares in the company, valued at $13,915,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,355 shares of company stock worth $87,276,911 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,455,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,176,755,000 after buying an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the third quarter worth $226,302,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $230,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.