Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Gap Down to $47.97

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.97, but opened at $46.98. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile shares last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 141,853 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 26.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

