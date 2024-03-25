Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $9.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SHCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHCO. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHCO opened at $6.05 on Monday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

