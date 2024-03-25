Sound Stewardship LLC Acquires 12,113 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) by 146.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPSC. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,891,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,709,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,450,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000.

Get Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TPSC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.78. 12,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,996. The company has a market cap of $85.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.06. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.