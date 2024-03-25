Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 31,576 Shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF)

Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 272.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC owned about 1.20% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $978,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 130,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan International ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan International ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 202,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,773 shares during the period.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA TPIF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $27.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,704. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.