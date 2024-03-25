Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 6,908 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 109.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPLC traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.02. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $256.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

