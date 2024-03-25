Sound Stewardship LLC Buys 755 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Sound Stewardship LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after acquiring an additional 281,230 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 624.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 200,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 173,008 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,223,000 after acquiring an additional 62,825 shares during the period. Finally, Towneley Capital Management Inc DE purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,405,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLTR traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.05. 15,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,484. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.48.

