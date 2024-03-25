Sound Stewardship LLC Has $441,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Sound Stewardship LLC cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 403.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 80,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,960 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWO traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 58,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,790. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.04 and its 200 day moving average is $40.72. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.