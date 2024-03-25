Sound Stewardship LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sound Stewardship LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,915 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sound Stewardship LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISTB. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,618,000 after buying an additional 254,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,328,000 after buying an additional 1,536,150 shares during the period.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

ISTB stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. 1,024,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,715. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.37 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

