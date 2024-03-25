SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Trading Down 4.7% Following Insider Selling

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.68 and last traded at $5.85. Approximately 27,476,729 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 60,465,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

Specifically, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 982,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,565,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $40,625.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 982,584 shares in the company, valued at $7,565,896.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 107,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $399,329.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,218,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,714 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,723. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.90 price objective (down from $5.80) on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SoundHound AI by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 982,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 676,799 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth $457,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 30.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

