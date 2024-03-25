Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 177500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Southern Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Southern Energy

(Get Free Report)

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.