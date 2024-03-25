Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Shares of Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 177500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Southern Energy Trading Down 3.1 %
The stock has a market cap of C$25.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 0.29.
About Southern Energy
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Energy
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.