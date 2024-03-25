SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Acquired by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SPEM stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.03. 699,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,009,186. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

