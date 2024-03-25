SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,744,448 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 4,315,467 shares.The stock last traded at $27.65 and had previously closed at $27.77.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

