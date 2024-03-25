SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW) Increases Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (ASX:STW – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.687 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.69.
SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund Price Performance
