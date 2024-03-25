Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives $35.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.60.

SPHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $618,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sphere Entertainment news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan purchased 76,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 12,131 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $618,681.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,909,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 245,669 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,120 in the last three months. 24.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPHR. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPHR stock opened at $45.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.38. Sphere Entertainment has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $51.83.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The business had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 40.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sphere Entertainment will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

