Stantec (TSE:STN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.21

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$117.21 and last traded at C$116.53, with a volume of 99860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$116.98.

A number of analysts have commented on STN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Stantec from C$110.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stantec from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. Stantec had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 13.14%. Research analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 4.2467057 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

In related news, Director Steve Marvin Fleck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.02, for a total transaction of C$232,040.00. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

