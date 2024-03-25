Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,573 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.05.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,725,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,674. The company has a market cap of $102.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

